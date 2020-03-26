An assistant nursing manager at a New York City hospital, who told his family he believed he had contracted the coronavirus after being exposed at work, died Tuesday evening, his sister told NBC News.

The death of Kious Jordan Kelly, 48, was confirmed by Mount Sinai Hospital. It comes amid an escalating crisis in New York in which hospitals face with surging numbers of coronavirus patients and shortages of crucial medical equipment and protective gear for staffers.

Kelly had severe asthma, said his sister, Marya Sherron, and questioned whether his death could have been prevented and expressed alarm over the reports of inadequate protection for health care workers.

“There’s only going to be more,” Sherron said. “He’s not the only one with asthma. He’s not the only one with conditions which is going to work every day helping and fighting for people.”

Mount Sinai Hospital did not respond to specific questions about how Kelly got exposed to the virus, but it insisted that it has provided workers with the necessary protective equipment.

“This crisis is straining the resources of all New York area hospitals, and while we do — and have had — enough protective equipment for our staff, we will all need more in the weeks ahead,” a spokesperson said. “This crisis is only growing, and it’s essential that we not only have all the right equipment but that we come together to help and support one another.”

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. In an earlier statement, the hospital described Kelly as “a compassionate colleague, friend, and selfless caregiver.”

“Today, we lost another hero,” the statement added. A colleague confirmed that Kelly had been working directly with coronavirus patients at the Mount Sinai West medical center. “He was moving them, transporting them, going into their rooms,” said the colleague, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of jeopardizing the person’s job. “He used to do whatever he needed to do to decongest the emergency department or help the nurses out so patients wouldn’t sit in the hallway, exposing others.”

“He paid the ultimate price for working too hard and caring too much,” the colleague added.

Kelly was born in Chicago and grew up in Lansing, Michigan, his sister said. He was valedictorian of his high school and worked as a dancer for many years before becoming a nurse.

“He was born with a hole in his lung, and my mom talked about how he wasn’t going to live, and he healed,” Sherron said. “He wasn’t supposed to be able to do a lot of things physically that he did, and we were always in awe.

“The last time Sherron heard from her older brother was via text message. He got in touch on March 18, Sherron said, telling her that he had is going to be moved to the intensive care unit at the main Mount Sinai Hospital and that it was not possible to talk because he was on a ventilator. Sherron said that her brother sent her a photo, and he would be OK and not o worry about the rest of the family. Six days later, he was dead.