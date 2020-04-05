Mahmoud Jibril briefly served as the head of Libya’s National Transitional Council during the country’s civil uprising that ousted the then longtime Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi. Jibril was named prime minister of the National Transitional Council, Libya’s de facto government, for a period during the civil uprising.

Mahmoud Jibril died of coronavirus, Egyptian media reports said Sunday, April 5, 2020. He died after being diagnosed with coronavirus al-Wasat news website reported Sunday.

Jibril was referred to a hospital in the Egyptian capital Cairo on March 26 after testing positive for COVID-19, according to his party’s official Facebook page. He served as the OPEC member state’s acting prime minister for about seven months during the 2011 civil war in which ruler Muammar Qaddafi was deposed and killed.

