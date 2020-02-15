Caroline Flack, Former ‘Love Island’ Host, Dead at age 40

Caroline Flack, the former host of “Love Island,” has died at 40, according to Yahoo Finance.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on Feb. 15. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time,” Flack’s family said in a statement to the Press Association, according to Yahoo.

In December, the British television presenter and radio host stepped down as host of the hit U.K. reality dating show. She was accused then of assault. She was also due to appear in court next month over the allegations, which involved her boyfriend, 27-year-old Lewis Burton.

A spokesperson for London Metropolitan confirmed to TheWrap that Flack got charged with assault by beating on Dec. 13. The man reported he got assaulted but not seriously injured, according to the report, which does not name him. The Guardian, however, identified him as Burton.

Flack professed her love for Burton in a statement posted to her Instagram back in Dec.

“I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life… from total strangers who send messages to me offering help and understand,” she wrote. “Please know that I see them.. and my boyfriend, Lewis… I love you.”

The pair appeared to be romantically still linked as of Friday, as Burton shared a picture of himself and Flack on his Instagram story in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentines,” he wrote above the photo, according to the Sun. “Love you.”